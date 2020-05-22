Singapore residents to get better reusable masks from June 26

The masks use new materials to improve their comfort and resistance to droplets.

Singapore residents can collect improved reusable masks from next Tuesday, in a third distribution exercise that will span three weeks.

The latest distribution of new masks - which are more comfortable to wear and have better filtration qualities - will take place until June 14.

The previous two rounds in February and April lasted about a week each.

About six million reusable masks have been prepared for this exercise, similar to the previous one.

Collection counters will be set up at 109 community clubs (CCs) and 661 residents' committee centres (RCs) across Singapore.

This time, residents can also pick them up from 24-hour vending machines. Some 400 machines will be placed at all CCs for those unable to pick up their free masks from the collection counters.

Residents with a valid identification card can collect one reusable mask each. This includes foreign domestic workers, foreign workers not living in dormitories, and international students living in hostels.

The Manpower Ministry will distribute masks to foreign workers living in dormitories.

Residents who want to pick up their masks from CCs or RCs can do so only from 10am to 6pm daily during the first week of the collection period, from next Tuesday to June 1.

Those who want to collect their masks from vending machines can do so at any time during the three-week period.

The vending machines, provided by Temasek Foundation, will be operational from 10am next Tuesday.

The reusable masks, available in adult and child sizes, use new materials to improve their comfort and resistance to droplets.

They are made of at least three layers of material and have a filtration efficiency of at least 95 per cent, even after 30 washes.

To avoid crowding at the collection points, residents are encouraged to collect the masks on behalf of those living with them.

They should bring along their household members' identification cards, birth certificates or any government-issued identification with a barcode.

Meanwhile, Perennial Real Estate Holdings has teamed up with Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings to donate five million surgical masks to the National Council of Social Service in an effort to support vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 outbreak.