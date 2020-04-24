Singapore sees 1,037 new infections, crossing the 11,000 mark

While the biggest number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore continues to be foreign workers who live in dormitories, work permit holders who live outside of such facilities saw an increase in cases yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded another 1,037 infections yesterday, of which 982 were foreign workers residing in dormitories, and 30 were work permit holders who lived outside of such facilities.

MOH noted that the number of new cases among that particular group has continued to increase from an average of 16 cases a day in the week before to an average of 30 a day in the past week.

There were also 25 cases in the community, of which 22 were Singaporeans and permanent residents and three were work pass holders.

NEW CLUSTERS

Six new clusters were also identified as the total number of infections in Singapore crossed the 11,000-mark to reach 11,178.

Of the new cases, 75 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Separately, Case 8,190, a 46-year-old male Indian national who was confirmed infected on April 19 and was warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, was found motionless at a staircase landing at the hospital yesterday and later died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The new clusters are Blue Stars Dormitory at 3 Kian Teck Lane, Hulett Dormitory at 20 Senoko Drive, Seatown Dormitory at 69H Tuas South Avenue 1, Woodlands Dormitory at 27 Woodlands Sector 1, 12 Loyang Drive and 59 Sungei Kadut Loop.

Singapore's largest active cluster remains S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which now has 2,234 cases after 23 new infections were linked to it yesterday.

There were 36 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of 924 who have fully recovered, said MOH.

Most of the 1,368 cases still in hospital are stable or improving, while 26 are in critical condition in intensive care.

The remaining 8,874 cases who are clinically well but still test positive and are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

By the numbers

1037 New cases

12 Deaths

25 New cases in community

924 Total discharged

11178 Total cases

1368 Total in hospital

36 Discharged yesterday

26 In intensive care unit