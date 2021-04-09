Singapore sees 21 new cases, all imported

There were 21 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,575.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

Yesterday's cases included Singaporeans, permanent residents, work and student's pass holders, as well as work permit holders.

They arrived from India, the United States, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Ukraine.

There was also a short-term visit pass holder coming from the Philippines for a work project.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community fell from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.