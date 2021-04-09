Singapore

Singapore sees 21 new cases, all imported

A nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19
A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Apr 09, 2021 06:00 am

There were 21 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,575.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

Yesterday's cases included Singaporeans, permanent residents, work and student's pass holders, as well as work permit holders.

They arrived from India, the United States, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Ukraine.

There was also a short-term visit pass holder coming from the Philippines for a work project.

Singapore

Myanmar maid who tested negative during SHN is sole community case

Overall, the number of new cases in the community fell from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

With 24 cases discharged yesterday, 60,269 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

