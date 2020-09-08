Singapore sees 22 cases, lowest daily figure since March 16

Gardens by the Bay is one of the places visited by infectious patients.

A total of 22 new Covid-19 cases was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, the lowest daily figure in more than five months since March 16, when there were 17 cases.

Meanwhile, several malls across the island - VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, AMK Hub and Paya Lebar Square - were among the latest places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, MOH said yesterday.

Also newly added to the list of locations were Gardens by the Bay, ICA Building, Mustafa Centre and E!Hub @ Downtown East.

MOH provides the list of places where infectious Covid-19 patients were for at least 30 minutes and the time they were there to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Among the 22 new patients was one in the community, who was unlinked as of yesterday.

The 35-year-old Bangladeshi man was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors living outside dormitories. He did not show symptoms.

Three imported cases were also announced yesterday. All arrived in Singapore on Aug 26 and were confirmed positive on Sunday.

Two of them had come from India. One is a permanent resident, while the other is a dependant's pass holder. The third patient is a work permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines.

All three were serving 14-day stay-home notices, and were tested while at dedicated facilities.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

By the numbers

22 New cases

27 Deaths

1 New case in community

75 Discharged yesterday

3 Imported cases

51 Total in hospital

57055 Total cases

56393 Total recovered