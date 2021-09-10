Singapore sees 450 local cases, highest since August last year

Singapore reported 450 new locally transmitted cases yesterday - the highest number of local cases since August last year.

The figure is more than double the number of cases one week ago, on Sept 2, when it stood at 191.

Of yesterday's locally transmitted cases, 108 were seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

There were also seven imported cases, making a total of 457 cases.

The previous daily record was 908 cases, on Aug 5 last year.

The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 70,039.

MOH also reported that an unvaccinated 62-year-old man died of complications from Covid-19 infection on Monday, bringing Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 57.

The Singaporean man tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21.

He was originally taken to Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on July 20. He had a history of cancer and bronchiectasis.

The ministry also flagged two new large clusters - Hu Lee Impex and Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The cluster at Hu Lee Impex, a fresh produce wholesaler, reported nine new cases yesterday, taking its total to 22 cases.

MOH said there was no evidence of spread beyond the workplace and household contacts of cases.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard had 14 new cases, bringing its total to 32 cases. Most of its cases are residents of a dormitory at 38 Kian Teck Drive.

BUS INTERCHANGES

The clusters linked to staff at five bus interchanges continue to grow with 16 new cases added to clusters at Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Punggol and Jurong East.

Those clusters were caused by workplace transmission among bus captains and interchange staff, and there is no evidence of spread to commuters, MOH added.

Bugis Junction remains the largest active cluster, which now stands at 305 cases after adding eight new cases. The virus was spread among staff and visitors. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

457 New cases

450 In community

7 Imported

57 Deaths

664 In hospital

70,039 Total cases