Singapore sees largest daily rise of infections with 14 new patients

Another 14 coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, with nine imported, two linked to the Safra Jurong cluster and three linked to previous cases.

It was the largest daily increase in infections here to date. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans.

Case 213, a 48-year-old Singaporean, was in Indonesia from March 4 to 13. He developed symptoms on March 8 there and went to Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) when he returned on March 13. His infection was confirmed a day later.

Case 215, a 65-year-old Singaporean, was in Thailand from March 7 to 10. He developed symptoms last Friday and went to Singapore General Hospital. Prior to admission, he went to work at Jurong Point.

Case 216, a 30-year-old Singaporean man, was in Germany and the Czech Republic from Feb 28 to March 6.

He developed symptoms on March 9 and was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 12. He was confirmed to be infected on March 14. Before admission, he went to work at SAP Asia in Pasir Panjang.

The other two Singaporeans confirmed yesterday were Case 223, a 60-year-old man who was in the US and Australia, and Case 225, a 63-year-old man who was in Indonesia.

Case 220, a 53-year-old male Singapore PR, was in France from March 10 to 12. He was confirmed infected yesterday and is in isolation at the NCID.

Case 221, a 28-year-old Filipino woman who is a work pass holder, is a contact of Case 204, an American man who is an imported case. She is a teacher at MY World Preschool in Lengkok Bahru, which is now temporarily closed for cleaning.

Also confirmed yesterday were:

Case 217, a 22-year-old Spanish man with a long-term pass who was in Spain from March 9 to 13;

Case 222, a 41-year-old Frenchman who had been to France, Spain and the Philippines; and

Case 226, a 49-year-old Dutchman whose travel history was not stated.

Case 214, a 29-year-old Singaporean, is linked to Case 208. He developed symptoms on March 5 and was admitted to NCID on March 14. Before that, he went to Fajar Road, Simei Street 2 and Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Case 218, a 55-year-old Singaporean woman, and Case 224, a 50-year-old Singaporean man, are the two latest cases linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

Case 219, a 30-year-old Singaporean linked to Cases 142 and 211,is warded in an isolation room at SKH.

Of the 121 cases in hospital, 13 are in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

14 New cases

105 Total discharged

226 Total confirmed

121 Total in hospital

0 Discharged yesterday

13 In intensive care unit