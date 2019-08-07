Singapore to send record 32 students to WorldSkills Competition

Miss Ng Zi Xuan, 21, finds it an honour to be the first university student to represent Singapore in the WorldSkills Competition (WSC). The Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) student told The New Paper she had entered WorldSkills Singapore for exposure and did not expect to be the top medallist in her category and to qualify for the WSC.

Miss Ng, who will compete in chemical laboratory technology, one of six new skill areas introduced this year, added: "This is a good learning opportunity, whether I win or not. The knowledge and skills I have obtained in the five months of training are not only useful for competition but also applicable to my research projects."

The 45th edition of the biennial WSC, known as the Olympics of Skills, will be held in Kazan, Russia, from Aug 22 to 27. More than 1,300 competitors - both students and young professionals - from 69 countries will compete in 56 skill areas.

Singapore will be fielding its largest contingent yet, with 32 students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), NTU and the five polytechnics competing in 29 skill areas.

Miss Tan Ying Ying, 20, who will be competing in 3D digital game art, trained for over a year.

She graduated from Nanyang Polytechnic's digital game art and design course in April and said: "Representing my country is nerve-racking as I don't want to disappoint my lecturers or let Singapore down."

At yesterday's send-off ceremony at the ITE Headquarters, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung reminded the contestants that they are role models.

"Competing with the best in the world - it is an inspiration to many people watching you. When you step forth and compete, whether it is the Olympics, sports events or this competition, you are flying Singapore's flag high."