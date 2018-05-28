Singapore students hurt after bus accident in Cambodia

The Millennia Institute students who were involved in a traffic accident were on a values inculcation trip to Cambodia.

A bus with a group of about 30 Millennia Institute (MI) students met with a traffic accident in Cambodia yesterday.

The New Paper understands that a lorry collided with the bus, which was reversing out of the students' guesthouse for a morning trip.

The guesthouse is located on the outskirts of the country's capital, Phnom Penh.

A parent of one of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told TNP that six students were taken to the Royal Phnom Penh Hospital in an ambulance while others were taken there in another vehicle.

The students, along with four teachers, were in Cambodia on a values inculcation trip and were scheduled to arrive home on Thursday.

It is believed the party will now return tonight.

The parent, who received a call from MI in the afternoon informing him of the accident, told TNP that some students had suffered cuts while others had minor sprains and bruises.

When contacted, MI declined to comment.

VALUES IN ACTION

The students had gone to Cambodia as part of the Values in Action programme, described on the Ministry of Education website as intended to teach students to be "socially responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to the community, through the learning and application of values, knowledge and skills".