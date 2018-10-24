Singapore students outdo parents in education: Report

Those with more qualified parents are likely to end up better-educated than their peers, but the gap in Singapore has shrunk over the years.

Singapore ranks among the top in the world when it comes to upward mobility in education, with nearly six in 10 adults attaining higher qualifications than their parents.

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released yesterday, across all age groups, those with more qualified parents are likely to end up better-educated than their peers.

But the gap in Singapore has shrunk over the years.

In the 1950s, someone with parents with only upper secondary education stood a less than 20 per cent chance of completing tertiary education. Now, such a person has about a 60 per cent chance of making the grade.

For those born to at least one parent with tertiary education, the figure has grown from more than 70 per cent to more than 90 per cent.

The OECD report also pointed out how disadvantaged students here whose parents are less educated do well compared to their peers around the world.

About half of 15-year-olds here from the bottom quarter scored among the top quarter of students globally.

Many of them also have core skills in science, reading and mathematics, according to Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) results.

However, the study also showed that only one in 10 of this group is able to keep up with the best of local peers in the top quarter of performance.

Many disadvantaged students in Singapore tend to be clustered in the same schools.

In its report on equity and education, OECD highlighted how disadvantaged students around the world face a variety of barriers to learning, from a lack of resources like books and games, or access to early education.

But Singapore stood out because of "the enormous strides made by adults with low-educated parents", it said.

"Even disadvantaged adults in the two youngest cohorts were more likely than not to complete tertiary education - among those with low-educated parents, the probability of completing tertiary education was 51 per cent for adults aged 36-45 and 58 per cent for adults aged 26-35."

The OECD findings are based on data from 72 countries and economies.

