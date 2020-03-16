Singapore students on overseas placements recalled

Singapore students are being recalled from around the world.

The decision, taken by the Ministry of Education (MOE) together with the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), was announced yesterday.

All official overseas placements, including internships and exchange programmes, are now suspended until end-July.

IHLs include all local universities and polytechnics, as well as Lasalle College of The Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

In a press release yesterday, MOE said many universities worldwide have moved to full online learning and closed campuses, including campus housing, due to Covid-19.

It said: "The decision to suspend overseas placements was reached after careful consideration of the uncertainties ahead, the fact that the students would be able to access similarly meaningful learning opportunities locally, as well as the well-being of our students and their academic progression."

LOSS OF CREDITS

The release also noted concerns by students regarding the loss of credits earned during their exchanges or placements.

To address this, it said the schools have committed to ensuring there will be no graduation delays for affected students.

The IHLs will provide alternative learning arrangements, including credit-bearing modules during the summer semester and local internships.

As the majority of those affected are second- and third-year students, they will also be given the option to take additional credits in subsequent years.

These alternative arrangements are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

MOE also said these arrangements should not impose additional financial costs, and additional modules and local internships will not add to current school fees.

It said: "MOE will continue to monitor the global situation and work closely with the IHLs to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students."