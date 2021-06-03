Singapore teen admits threats to harm EPL footballer and his family

(Left) Derek Ng De Ren sent threatening messages to Neal Maupay (right).

A Singaporean teenager who threatened to kill English Premier League (EPL) football player Neal Maupay has admitted to his offences.

Derek Ng De Ren, now 19, also threatened to kill the sportsman's family members.

Mr Maupay, a 23-year-old forward with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, and his family were in Britain when the threats were made in June and July last year.

Ng pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of harassment.

On June 20 last year, Mr Maupay scored the winning goal against Arsenal Football Club in a match that saw Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno get hurt and carried off the pitch after a tussle with Mr Maupay.

Using an anonymous account, Ng, an Arsenal supporter, sent threatening messages through Instagram.

In one message four days after the match, he said: "You think you will get away for injuring Leno? No way in hell bruv... But don't worry you will be safe you won't be hurt.

"It's more fun watching you feel pain when your loved ones go through suffering."

He sent Mr Maupay another message the following day, abusing him with vulgar language.

In a message on June 26, Ng said: "Your family will be attacked later in the day, just watch."

The court heard that Mr Maupay did not respond to the messages and instead, reported the incident to EPL's online abuse reporting system.

Instagram then blocked Ng's anonymous account.

Undeterred, Ng created a new anonymous Instagram account on July 1 last year and sent Mr Maupay another message, saying: "You think by reporting my account you're safe? I will kill you and your family."

An EPL representative in Singapore alerted the police here on Aug 11 last year following an investigation.

ASSESS

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to assess Ng's suitability for probation and reformative training.

Offenders given reformative training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Ng will be sentenced on July 7.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Maupay thanked his club, the EPL, as well as Singapore's police and courts.