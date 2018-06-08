Singapore tops Law and Order Index: Poll

For at least the fifth year running, Singaporeans feel safer than residents any where else in the world, a global study has found.

Research firm Gallup says 94 per cent of adults here feel safe walking alone at night, compared with the global average of 68 per cent.

Singapore tops the list in the Law and Order Index, ahead of Norway, Iceland and Finland. Hong Kong and Uzbekistan are joint fifth (see table, below).

The World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index 2017-2018 ranked Singapore first for order and security. Singapore was also ranked the world's safest city in the 2017 Global Smart City Performance Index.

The 2018 Global Law and Order Report, released yesterday, interviewed almost 150,000 residents in 142 countries and areas last year.

Respondents were also asked about confidence in local police, and whether they had been recent victims of crime.

Meanwhile, Venezuela and Afghanistan were flagged for being the least secure countries.

Countries With Highest Law and Order Index Scores 1. Singapore 97 2. Norway 93 3. Iceland 93 4. Finland 93 5. Uzbekistan 91 6. Hong Kong 91 7. Switzerland 90 8. Canada 90 9. Indonesia 89 10. Denmark 88 11. Slovenia 88 12. Luxembourg 88 13. Austria 88 14. China 88 15. Netherlands 88 16. Egypt 88 SOURCE: GALLUP WORLD POLLS 2017

Nearly one in four Venezuelans said they had been assaulted in the past 12 months, and 42 per cent reported having had property or money stolen in the same period.

War-torn Afghanistan reported a higher theft rate but also higher confidence in police and a lower rate of assault. - NOEL LOW