Singapore Turf Club organises tour for the visually impaired

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) organised a tour of the STC Riding Centre last week for a group of visually impaired beneficiaries aged between eight to 20 and volunteers from Guide Dogs Singapore.

The beneficiaries had the opportunity to visit the stable and vet facilities, feed the horses and ride a pony.

The tour is part of STC's corporate social responsibility effort where the club works with non-profit organisers to conduct events for their beneficiaries.

To celebrate the festive season, the club also gave Christmas presents to all attendees and a Christmas treat to Claire, a guide dog.

An STC spokesman said: "We are happy to be able to bring a joyful and educational tour to the kids and celebrate the Christmas season with them." - NUR SYAHINDAH ISHAK