Singapore

Singapore Turf Club raises $30,000 for Beyond Social Services

PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB
Hidayah Iskandar
Sep 18, 2019 06:00 am

The Singapore Turf Club's (STC) inaugural Books and Toys Donation Drive raised $30,000 for children and youth from Beyond Social Services.

The money was raised through the sale of STC merchandise from July 25 to 26 and matched dollar for dollar by the club.

The donations were presented to Beyond Social Services during a get-together at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre for 30 children and young people on Sept 11.

COMMUNITY ISSUES

Hidayah Iskandar

