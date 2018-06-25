Singapore United Football Fiesta strikes again

A Portugal United player (in green) taking a shot in the final against eventual champions, Singapore Knockout, in last year's tournament.

A football tournament with a twist. This is what the Singapore United Football Fiesta (SUFF) promises this weekend.

It is doing this by encouraging players to form multi-ethnic and multinational teams.

With the World Cup well underway, excitement for the occasion is expected to bolster the "mini-World Cup", which will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

Supported by Sport Singapore, the second edition of SUFF is part of a series of events in SportSG's month-long Singapore Football Festival.

Managing director of Seasoned Pro, the organising sports events company, Mr Shehzad Sascha Haque, 42, said: "We are one of the most cosmopolitan countries on the planet - that should be celebrated and what better way to do it, than through something as inclusive and enjoyable as sports."

SUFF kicks off the day-long event with a youth tournament where teams are encouraged to be multi-ethnic.

At the same time, there will also be a corporate tournament where each five-a-side team fielded by a company should comprise a mix of Singapore citizens and foreign residents in its squad of eight players.

Starting later in the afternoon, the main event will be the "World Cup" tournament where each team must be made up of players who are born in, a citizen of, or have at least one grandparent from the country they are competing for.

Twenty-five teams have signed up for the "World Cup" tournament and Seasoned Pro hopes for another seven.

SUFF will be donating a portion of its proceeds from the corporate tournament registration to the Football Association of Singapore's Care United charity, which is designed to enrich the lives of the less fortunate through football.

Mr Haque said: "There is nothing like playing in the spiritual home of Singapore football."

"Not many people can say that they have played in Jalan Besar Stadium. This year will be bigger and better and having all these different people coming together in the spirit of football is a huge bonus," he added.

Visit https://singaporeunited.wixsite.com/main to find out more. Registration closes on Wednesday.