Singapore wakes up to cool temperatures and heavy rain

A fallen tree at Block 645 Yishun Street 61 yesterday morning. Nee Soon GRC MP Faishal Ibrahim said the heavy downpour in the area uprooted the tree.

The rain-filled waterway in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park at about 8.20am yesterday, as seen from a housing block.

The nation woke up to sweater weather and heavy rain yesterday, with temperatures dipping to as low as 22.5 deg C in Admiralty at 10.46am, said the weatherman.

This was not the first time Singapore experienced such cool weather this year. Temperatures fell below 22 deg C on Jan 2, when parts of the island saw prolonged and persistent heavy rain.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore's (MSS) website, heavy rainfall was recorded in the north-western parts of the island such as Ang Mo Kio, Upper Peirce Reservoir, Bukit Panjang and Tengah, with Bukit Panjang recording the highest rainfall collected at 114.2mm since midnight. Heavy showers were also observed in Toa Payoh and Tai Seng.

National water agency PUB said on Facebook that water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in Woodlands Road, Yio Chu Kang Road, Cactus Road and at the Sime Darby Centre in Bukit Timah between 7.05am and 7.40am yesterday morning, and that there was a risk of flash floods.

There were flash floods along Tampines Expressway in the morning, Lianhe Zaobao reported. A video showed vehicles moving slowly through the water, which had risen to the half-wheel height and spanned the width of the expressway.

The breezy weather also saw high wind speeds in southern Singapore, at 51.9kmh at Marina Barrage at 3.09pm, and at 49.8kmh in Pasir Panjang at 7.12am.

Large trees collapsed in Yishun and Bukit Batok during the heavy thunderstorms.

Nee Soon GRC MP Faishal Ibrahim said on Facebook the heavy downpour had uprooted a tree at Block 645 Yishun Street 61, without causing damage to common property. He said the Nee Soon Town Council acted quickly to barricade the site and provide traffic control while the tree was removed. The town council's horticulture contractor will be arranging for a replacement tree, he added.

The MSS said on July 1 that thundery showers are to be expected in the first half of the month.

Short-duration thundery showers had been forecast for the first week of this month, occurring mainly between morning and early afternoon. Prevailing winds in the region were also expected to converge over Singapore and its surroundings.

This could influence the development of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - leading to widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between pre-dawn hours and morning.

In the second week of this month, most of the thundery showers should be short and localised due to strong daytime heating of land areas, the MSS had said.

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy in the next three days, with afternoon thundery showers expected on Saturday. Daily temperatures will return to a range of 25 deg C to 34 deg C.