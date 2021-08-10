Singapore welcomes National Day baby born at midnight

Mr Derek Liu and Ms Teo Hui Xian with their baby who was born at the stroke of midnight as Singapore turned 56.

A couple welcomed their first child at the stroke of midnight, describing the baby girl as a National Day gift that came early.

Diane Liu was born at Thomson Medical Centre to Ms Teo Hui Xian, 33, and Mr Derek Liu, 35.

Weighing 2.53kg, baby Diane was due on Aug 23 but Ms Teo experienced contractions on Sunday morning and was advised to remain at the hospital for observation after her routine check-up.

She went into labour later at 11.30pm, delivering her first child right as Singapore turned 56 yesterday.

The couple, who both work at labour movement NTUC, told The Straits Times they had hoped for a National Day baby but it still came as a surprise.

"We were just joking that it could be a National Day baby but we left it to fate. We didn't think about the timing or date, we just wanted both mother and baby to be healthy," Mr Liu said.

The couple try to get tickets for the National Day Parade every year. They have succeeded twice so far.

Mr Liu joked that their daughter chose to be born on Aug 9 since the parade has been postponed to Aug 21. A ceremonial parade was held yesterday morning to mark Singapore's independence.

"Maybe Diane knew that we couldn't watch the show this year, so she chose to be born as a National Day gift instead," Mr Liu said.

"Perhaps one day we can go to the parade together with Diane, and tell her about the journey of her birth."

The couple received a free room upgrade to a suite as well as some hampers from the hospital.

A baby girl was also born at midnight at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, and a baby boy was born at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) at 12.02am.

Parents of the KKH baby - Ms Nur Farah Hilmiyyah Abdul Rahim and Mr Muhammad Azree Aszeman, both 29 - said their 4.1kg baby boy was due on Aug 19.

But Ms Farah went into labour at 4pm on Sunday and did not expect the birth to go past midnight.

The couple said their family makes it a point to catch the fireworks display on National Day every year.