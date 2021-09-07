Singapore widens testing regime to stem rise in Covid cases

New infections in the community almost doubled to more than 1,200 cases last week, and if the trend persists, Mr Lawrence Wong said Singapore could have "1,000 cases in two weeks or possibly 2,000 cases in a month".

In a bid to stem a rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the authorities will expand the testing regime and restrict social gatherings at workplaces, while the public is also urged to scale back on non-essential social activities.

The number of new infections in the community almost doubled to more than 1,200 cases last week, up from around 600 cases the week before, and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday that if the trajectory continues, the country could see "1,000 cases in two weeks or possibly 2,000 cases in a month".

In light of the worrying rise in cases, Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, said: "We will increase the frequency of testing for workers in high-risk sectors... from once a fortnight to once a week.

"We will expand the coverage of the mandatory tests to other areas including workers in retail malls and supermarkets as well as delivery personnel and transport workers.

"Thirdly, beyond the mandated settings, we will distribute antigen rapid test (ART) kits to all companies so they can administer weekly tests for their staff, particularly their on-site staff, over the next two months."

Each company will be offered eight kits per on-site employee, and all companies are expected to initiate weekly testing for their on-site staff, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The mandatory rostered routine testing is already in place for sectors such as food and beverage, personal care services, and gym and fitness studios.

The ministry added that the enhanced frequency of testing will take effect from next Monday and is particularly important given the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant.

To ring-fence clusters quickly, MOH will issue health risk warnings (HRW) to individuals identified as close contacts of Covid-19 cases.

Individuals who receive a HRW will be required by law to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result for their first test.

They will also be required to do an ART on the seventh day and a PCR test on the 14th day.

People whose SafeEntry records overlap with that of Covid-19 cases will get health risk alerts (HRA). They are strongly encouraged to go for a PCR test as soon as possible.

HRW and HRA are not quarantine orders, MOH said, but individuals who get them should reduce their social interactions for 14 days.

Social gatherings and social interactions at workplaces will not be allowed from tomorrow, and Mr Wong called on the public to scale back on non-essential social activities.

Singapore moved out of phase two (heightened alert) on August 10, and Mr Wong said yesterday a return to a heightened alert or circuit breaker would be "last-resort measures".

He added: "We will try our best to refrain from using (these measures), but we should not rule them out entirely.

"If, despite our best efforts, we see serious cases in intensive care units (ICU) or (patients) needing oxygen going up sharply, then we may have no choice but to adopt a more tightened posture."

Along with a spike in the number of local infections, several big clusters have also emerged. There were 504 cases linked to staff at eight bus interchanges, 283 at Bugis Junction and 51 at Changi General Hospital as at yesterday.

REPRODUCTION RATE

MOH reported 235 local infections yesterday and there are currently 53 clusters in Singapore, each with cases ranging from 3 to 1,155.

Said Mr Wong: "Currently, the (virus reproduction rate) is more than one. Cases are doubling every week... And we know from the experience of other countries that when cases rise so sharply, there will be many more ICU cases and people succumbing to the virus."

He added it is not just the absolute number of cases that is of concern but also the rate at which the virus is spreading.

"It's not just the unvaccinated seniors, because even for vaccinated persons, there will be a small proportion of them falling severely ill," he said.

MOH said the rate of severe illnesses and deaths among vaccinated individuals here is low due to the country's high vaccination coverage.

As at yesterday, 81 per cent of the population have received two doses of the vaccine.

But it noted that unvaccinated individuals are susceptible, with 6.6 per cent of unvaccinated cases falling severely ill or dying over the last 28 days.

Mr Wong said: "We really need everyone's cooperation to help to bring down our transmission rates... That means getting everyone tested regularly.

"If we all work together and continue to cooperate with one another, we will be able to manage our risk and reopen safely."