Singapore woman killed in Malaysia after she's flung from hubby's bike

The motorbike they were on when the crash happened.

They met through their shared interest in riding and got married after she proposed to him.

Their 16-year marriage ended in tragedy after Madam Pauline Leong, 42, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The Singaporean couple were riding to Thailand when the crash occurred on the North-South Highway, near Tanjung Malim in Selangor, at around 5.15pm, about five hours after they left Singapore.

Malaysian police said that the BMW R1200GS dual-sport motorcycle ridden by Madam Leong's husband, Mr Lim Beng Yaw, 43, had gone out of control in rainy weather and hit the central road divider.

Madam Leong, who was riding pillion, is believed to have died on the spot from severe head injuries after she was flung onto the tarmac.

The self-employed Mr Lim, who had fractures in his leg and hip, has been warded at Hospital Slim River.

He later called his mother with the help of a nurse and told her his injuries were not serious and he would be returning to Singapore for surgery, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

His mother, Madam Cai Shui Zhi, 63, told Wanbao that he told her he was not speeding at the time of the accident.

She said this was not the first time they had ridden a motorbike to Thailand.

They had taken the trip after Madam Leong, a civil servant, said that she was stressed at work.

She said their trips usually last a week, but she objected to this trip because it was for a month.

"I have never liked them travelling by motorbike. Every time they go abroad, I am worried for them," added Madam Cai, who lives with the couple.

She said Madam Leong had worked overtime the night before, and before they left at about noon on Wednesday, they gave her household allowance in advance because they would away for a month.

Mr Lim's brother, who was in India for a business trip, has flown to Malaysia to keep him company.

His aunt also left for Malaysia yesterday morning to arrange for Mr Lim's return to Singapore and for Madam Leong's body to be brought back.

Mr Lim met his wife in 2002 in a Malaysian coffee shop, known as "weekend hot spot" for bikers.

Madam Leong was riding pillion on a friend's motorbike.

Three months later, they were married after she proposed to Mr Lim. They have no children.

He recounted to The New Paper in 2016: "We were talking and I asked her, 'Do you think I'm Mr Right? Do you think you will marry me?'

"And she said, 'I actually like you and will stay for you.' She then said, 'Why don't I propose to you?'

"I thought it was a joke, but that very week she said she had already registered our names at the Registry of Marriages. She then went to buy the engagement rings."

Mr Lim said of Madam Leong at the time: "She supports me (in every way)... so I really treasure her."

In the same interview, the then taxi driver also said he was an avid biker who did charity work with his biker friends every few months or so.

They would ride to destinations in the region and stop at old folk's homes and schools for children with special needs to donate and help out.

Madam Cai told Wanbao: "My daughter-in-law was very filial and she loved to exercise. She was thrifty and loved her family a lot.

"Even though she was busy with work, she would help me with housework when she had time."

Malaysian police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.