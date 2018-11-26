Singapore women gain confidence after surgery

She had been teased for being plump since she was a young girl, leading her to lose more than 20kg over eight years.

After years of dieting, taking slimming pills, exercise and fluctuating weight, which saw her tip the scales at 68kg at her heaviest and 46kg at her lightest, Mrs Christine Kennedy still felt that more could be done to enhance her looks.

The 31-year-old customer solutions officer, who has no children, told The New Paper: "Even after all the effort I put into losing weight, I still find myself chubby on my face and tummy."

Describing her school days as lonely and difficult, she said children would call her "pui-fect" (pui is fat in Hokkien).

Mrs Kennedy, who previously had a double eyelid procedure done in Singapore and a nose thread lift in Johor Baru, said: "I found it hard to make friends when I was younger, and I felt that cosmetic surgery would help make me more confident.

"Most people tell me that I don't need (it), but those who have known me for a longer time understand my decision."

She was one of two winners of a contest organised by Eunogo - a company that provides a concierge service to foreigners visiting South Korea to undergo beauty and wellness procedures - who were flown to Seoul for two weeks in July for an all-expenses-paid trip to Gyalumhan Plastic Surgery clinic in Gangnam.

The other successful applicant was a bride-to-be who wanted to be known only as Sophia. The 28-year-old marketing executive will be tying the knot next month.

She told TNP in a separate interview: "I have always been open to plastic surgery as I feel it helps both men and women achieve their ideal looks. But the trigger was my wedding, which made me want to take the leap."

When asked if she was worried about an unfavourable outcome, Sophia said: "While the thought that something may go wrong was there, the confidence the doctors gave me did not let it become a deterrence."

Mrs Kennedy opted for jaw reduction and chin surgery, face suction, endoforehead lifting procedure and rhinoplasty, while Sophia underwent non-incision double eyelid surgery, face suction with thread lifts, endoforehead lifting procedure and rhinoplasty.

With the release of their post-surgery pictures three months later, both women were satisfied with the results.

Mrs Kennedy said: "I still have my original look but now it is an enhanced version. I did not expect to look totally different from previously anyway.

"Some people feel (I look) different, but they cannot tell exactly what it is that changed."

Sophia said: "I wake up every day and look better and better than the day before.

"I knew I had a certain level of self-confidence but at the back of my mind, I felt like I was not very photogenic.

"But when I saw myself in the photos (from my wedding photo shoot last month), I felt they looked really beautiful."

FULFILLING

Describing her plastic surgery journey as a reflective and fulfilling one, she said: "As much as the topic itself sounds superficial, as an active participant of this whole experience, I learnt a lot about myself throughout.

"Going in, you need to have some sort of evaluation: Are you really up for it? Do you want to make this big change?

"And then during the recovery, it is a lot about staying positive, because it will take some time, and you just have to trust the process and the doctors."

Ms Joy Kang, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Eunogo, said the contest received 70 applicants over six days and comprised a stringent selection process.

They were required to fill a medical application form to assess if they were eligible for cosmetic surgery before being reviewed by doctors.

They were then interviewed about their motivations for wanting to undergo it.

Ms Kang told TNP: "We wanted to find out their stories and what they were after, to ensure that the successful applicants had positive, clear goals for wanting a makeover."

Founded in 2015 and licensed by the South Korean government, Eunogo provides a medical translator and works with a list of certified clinics as it understands the challenges that come with travelling to another country for beauty procedures.

Ms Kang said: "Some problems that foreigners may face include being overcharged or the medical credibility of doctors. So we want to provide assurance, transparency and easy communication between doctors and patients."