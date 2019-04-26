Singaporean admits helping to smuggle 23 puppies from Malaysia; 10 died of disease, another put down

The puppies were found in cages under large bath towels.

Stuffed into six small cages without food or water, 23 puppies were smuggled by boat into Singapore in October 2016.

When the authorities found the cages hidden under bath towels, the dogs were weak, and some were pressed to the sides of the cage.

About a month later, 10 had died from disease and another had to be euthanised. Only a dozen of the dogs are still alive.

Yesterday, Singaporean Cheow Yon Siong, 53, was convicted of helping to smuggle the animals from Malaysia.

On Oct 28, 2016, he met three others at Marina Country Club and left Singapore on his pleasure craft at about 10.15am. They arrived at Sebana Cove, Malaysia, about an hour later.

The puppies were collected from a car at the car park and loaded onto the boat, and one of the other men with Cheow covered the cages with some large bath towels.

When they arrived at the Singapore clearance point, officers from the Police Coast Guard boarded the craft for checks.

One of them heard barking and discovered the puppies hidden under the towels.

Cheow claimed that the puppies were brought to Malaysia for vaccination, but was unable to produce any proof of this.

When the case was handed over to the now-defunct Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), officers found 23 puppies - two golden retrievers, three french bulldogs, five shih tzus, nine poodles and four pomeranians stuffed into six small cages.

Some of the puppies were described as having been pressed against the sides of the cage and did not have space even to move.

The puppies, which were all estimated to be less than two months old, were weak, lethargic and unwilling to eat. Some vomited and had diarrhoea.

About a month later, 10 died of parvovirus, a contagious viral illness that affects dogs, especially puppies. Another had to be euthanised.

The court was told this was the largest known number of puppies in an attempted smuggling case here.

Cheow admitted to one charge each of abetting the illegal import of animals and animal cruelty, and another two drug charges. Another seven charges for drug trafficking and possession were taken into consideration.