Singaporean allegedly murdered and dismembered wife and stepson

The dismembered remains of the victims were discovered last Thursday in Melaka.

He wished his wife a heartfelt birthday in a Facebook post last Sunday. But she could have been dead by then – allegedly murdered and then decapitated by her husband.

A grass-cutter found decomposed and dismembered remains believed to belong to the 27-year-old Malaysian woman and her 11-year-old son among bushes near the Krubong industrial area in Melaka, Malaysia, last Thursday.

The boy was killed apparently because he had witnessed his mother's murder.

The next day, Singapore police arrested a Singaporean man, 31, and handed him over to the Malaysian police after receiving a request for assistance over a murder in Tanjung Minyak, Malaysia.

Confirming the arrest and handover yesterday, Singapore police told The New Paper: "It is inappropriate to comment further as investigations by (Malaysian police) are ongoing."

The suspect had allegedly chopped up the two bodies with a parang and discarded the parts at two locations.

Malaysian police believe the victims had been dead for four or five days before the eight body parts - minus heads and hands – were found, Malaysian newspaper The Star reported.

The timing indicates the wife was killed around the time the suspect had posted his birthday wishes last Sunday morning.

According to his Facebook profile, they got married in March last year.

This was the man's third marriage, reported Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Saturday.

Attaching a photograph of them together, he wrote in Malay: "Dear wife, as you get older, we must remember to always be thankful for our blessings.

"Happy birthday my beloved wife, here's wishing you good health, wellness, strength and success.

"You are definitely a super mum to our kids and a great wife to me. I pray to always be with you in every step you take. Happy birthday my wife."

The post has since gone viral on Facebook with 15,000 comments and 7,000 shares as of yesterday.

The suspect had previously often posted photos and affectionate captions of him and his wife together.

The police took the suspect to his rented two-storey house at Taman Merdeka Jaya in Melaka - where blood stains had earlier been discovered in a bedroom – and found two heads on the roof, Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported.

They have yet to be confirmed to belong to the mother and son.

The hands, which were reportedly dumped in a rubbish bin nearby, were yet to be recovered as of Saturday.

The grass-cutter, identified as Mr Sani, 49, told Lianhe Wanbao that there was a stench where found the body parts last Thursday.

He also pointed out burn marks on the remains and the surrounding grass patch.

He immediately made a police report at the Tanjung Minyak police station.

SPARKED BY ARGUMENT

TNP understands that the alleged murders were sparked by a heated argument by the couple over family issues at night.

When the wife threatened to divorce the suspect, he allegedly went into a rage and allegedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

When he noticed his stepson had seen what he did, he also allegedly stabbed him. He was the oldest of her four children from her previous marriage.

The suspect, who sustained minor injuries on his finger and chest, later allegedly used a parang to decapitate the victims' heads and chopped up their bodies.

The body parts were then packed into bags and loaded into the boot of a car for disposal.

The woman's youngest child, believed to be about two years old, was said to be in the car when the suspect was discarding the body parts, The Straits Times reported.

A spokesman for the Tanjung Minyak police station told TNP yesterday that the suspect is currently detained at the Bandar Hilir Police Station in Malaysia.

He had appeared in court last Saturday, where the judge extended his remand by another seven days until this Friday.