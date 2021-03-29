Singaporean among 12 imported cases on Sunday

A Singaporean who returned from India was among the 12 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All 12 cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Among the new cases announced, 10 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

This brings Singapore's total tally to 60,300 cases.

There were no new cases in the community or from workers' dormitories.

One of the new cases was a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the United States for a work project here.

There were also five work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, four of whom were foreign domestic workers, said the ministry.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has increased from none in the week before to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from zero to two in the same period.

MOH said among the 104 confirmed cases reported from March 22 to yesterday, 34 have tested positive in their serology tests, while 51 have tested negative. A further 19 serology test results are pending.

With nine cases discharged, 60,107 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 33 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 115 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

12 New cases

30 Deaths

0 New cases in community

9 Discharged yesterday

12 Imported cases

33 In hospital

60300 Total cases

60107 Total recovered