Singaporean among five men nabbed for immigration offences

Four Bangladeshi nationals and one Singaporean were arrested last Thursday by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers for suspected immigration-related offences.

The five men, aged between 25 and 57, were allegedly involved in offences such as overstaying or remaining in Singapore without a valid pass and hiring of immigration offenders, said ICA in a press release yesterday.

The men were found engaging in cleaning services during an enforcement operation at private residential premises in areas such as Moulmein, Novena, Geylang and River Valley.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of employing an immigration offender can be jailed for at least six months and up to two years. They can be also fined up to $6,000.

Those convicted of trying to overstay in Singapore can be jailed for up to six months and face at least three strokes of the cane.

ICA said: "Employers and homeowners have a role to play in ensuring the safety and security of Singapore.

"They are reminded to exercise due diligence in checking the status of foreigners before offering them employment or renting out their premises.

"Without the prospect of illegal employment or shelter, immigration offenders would not find Singapore attractive."