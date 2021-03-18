Singapore

Singaporean among nine imported Covid-19 cases

A nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19
A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Mar 18, 2021 06:00 am

There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, bringing Singapore's tally to 60,137.

There were no new cases in the community or from workers' dormitories.

All nine were imported cases placed on stay-home notices (SHNs) on arrival in Singapore, and tested while serving their SHNs, said MOH. They were all asymptomatic when tested.

The cases comprised one Singaporean - a 45-year-old man returning from Indonesia - one work pass holder coming from Nepal, and seven work permit holders arriving from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Three of the work permit holders are foreign domestic workers, said MOH.

Two of the cases have been identified as contacts of previously detected cases.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations into these cases are in progress, and that all those identified as close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two per week in the past two weeks.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to two in the past week. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers 

New cases

30 Deaths

0 New cases in community

17 Discharged yesterday

9 Imported cases

19 In hospital

60137 Total cases

59986 Total recovered

