Singaporean detained for intending to join ISIS

For their involvement in terrorism-related behaviour, three Singaporeans were issued orders in the period between January and March this year.

One was issued with an order of detention (OD) under the Internal Security Act (ISA), while another two were issued with restriction orders (RO).

Imran Mahmood, a 40-year-old unemployed Singaporean, was detained in January under the ISA after investigations showed he had been radicalised and harboured the intention to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group. For his actions, Imran was issued an OD.

In a press release yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)said: "Imran's radicalisation began sometime in 2013 when he started listening to online lectures by foreign religious preachers, including those who preached about the imminent coming of the end-times."

The MHA added that through his exposure to the radical online material, Imran became a strong supporter of ISIS' violent objectives and actions.

By 2014, he had developed a desire to live under ISIS' so-called caliphate in Syria or Iraq and researched on viable entry points for himself into Syria.

The MHA said: "He was willing to take up arms to defend or expand ISIS' territory and believed he would achieve martyrdom if he died fighting for ISIS."

Singaporeans Mohamad Fairuz Junaidi, a 39-year-old food deliveryman, and Rasidah Mazlan, a 62-year-old production technician, were issued ROs in March.

INFLUENCED

Investigations found that Fairuz was influenced by ISIS' radical ideology and had considered travelling to Syria and was prepared to take up arms and fight alongside ISIS.

In Rasidah's case, investigations established that she had been in contact with multiple foreign entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities, including individuals who had expressed support for ISIS.

The MHA said: "Investigations showed that Rasidah's contacts with these individuals were mainly driven by her deep sympathy for Muslims suffering in overseas conflicts.

"She was placed on an RO to prevent her from resuming her contacts with such elements, and to allow her to undergo counselling or rehabilitation."

The MHA also said that four Singaporean ISA detainees have been released from detention in March and June.

According to the ministry, the four had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and assessed to no longer pose a security threat that requires preventive detention.

The MHA also added that an RO issued in June 2015 against a then 17-year-old Singaporean for supporting ISIS was allowed to lapse upon its expiry in June as he has shown good progress in his rehabilitation.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli wrote in a Facebook post: "These cases illustrate that there will always be those who are vulnerable to radicalisation and our vigilance against it is a continuing one.

"We must not allow the actions of a misguided few to overshadow the achievements of our community. Our Malay/Muslim community stands united and strong with fellow Singaporeans to keep our nation safe and secure."