Singaporean girl, 2, among five imported Covid-19 cases

A two-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from Nepal on Sept 25 was among five imported Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the others were a 31-year-old French engineer, who arrived from France on Monday for a short-term work project, and a 32-year-old Japanese national, who arrived on Tuesday.

The three were tested while they were serving their 14-day stay-home notices.

None had symptoms.

The remaining two imported cases were crew members of a ship that arrived from Malaysia on Sept 23.

They did not disembark and were isolated after one of them was confirmed to have Covid-19.

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

They were taken in an ambulance to hospital after their test results came back positive.

No new cases were reported in the community yesterday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining four of the nine new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, which took Singapore's total to 57,849.

Among them, one was linked to a cluster at Kian Teck Dormitory in 26 Kian Teck Avenue, while another was linked to the one at Tuas South Dormitory in 1 Tuas South Street 12.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 44 cases discharged yesterday, 57,653 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 35 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 119 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

9 New cases

27 Deaths

0 New cases in community

44 Discharged yesterday

5 Imported cases

35 In hospital

57849 Total cases

57653 Total recovered