Singaporean harboured overstayers who engaged in vice activities

A Singaporean man who rented a housing unit and then sublet it to two Chinese nationals who engaged in vice activities there has been sentenced to seven months' jail over an immigration offence.

Xu Yixuan, 26, was given the sentence for harbouring one of the women, with the second charge of harbouring the other woman taken into consideration during sentencing.

Both women were overstayers.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement yesterday that in a joint operation with the police on Nov 4, 2019, it checked the Tampines residential unit and found that both women had overstayed.

Investigations showed that Xu had signed the tenancy agreement for the unit in October 2019.

He then sublet the unit to the two Chinese nationals - Huang Huoying and He Lei - on Oct 27 that year, charging Huang $110 and He $120 a day in rent.

He continued to live at his own residence in Woodlands.

In its statement, ICA said landlords must conduct three mandatory checks when renting their properties:

Check the tenant's original immigration/work pass.

Cross-check the particulars on his/her pass against the particulars on the original passport.

Verify the validity of the pass by checking with the issuing authority (Manpower Ministry for work passes and ICA for other immigration passes such as student's pass and long-term visit pass).

Those guilty of recklessly (carrying out only one of the three due diligence checks) or knowingly harbouring overstayers and/or illegal immigrants may be jailed for at least six months and up to two years, and fined up to $6,000.