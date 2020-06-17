Singaporean leader of drug gang in Johor arrested

The Singaporean leader of a drug trafficking gang in Malaysia was reportedly arrested there earlier this month.

The 43-year-old man is allegedly the leader of Geng Ah Poh, one of two drug trafficking syndicates that were recently busted in an operation by the Johor police.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said at a press conference on Monday that 18 suspects were arrested in 15 raids that were carried out from June 2 to 9 across Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang, Kota Tinggi and Pontian.

Of those arrested, 12, including the Singaporean, are believed to be members of Geng Ah Poh.

In response to queries from The New Paper, a spokesman for the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) here said: "CNB is aware of news reports mentioning the arrest of a male Singaporean suspect in Johor, for suspected drug offences.

"CNB would like to remind all Singaporeans to observe the laws of the country where they are in, and if they should engage in any unlawful activities while overseas, they will have to be prepared to face the consequences."

The remaining six arrested are believed to be members of 'Geng Handsome', and include a 44-year-old Malaysian who was said to be its leader, and his wife.

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that the second gang has been trafficking drugs since 2002, using a lighting business in Johor Baru as a front for the illicit activities.

SEIZED

During the raids, Johor police seized 320g of Ice, 117g of heroin, 4g of ketamine, 310 Ecstasy pills, 103 Erimin-5 pills, 53 Yaba pills and an airsoft pistol with 29 bullets.

Officers also seized more than RM1 million (S$330,000) worth of jewellery, vehicles, cash and money in 18 bank accounts, all of which were linked to the syndicates' operations.

Sixteen of the 18 arrested tested positive for methamphetamine.

All the suspects were initially remanded for a week to assist with investigations.