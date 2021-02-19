Singaporean returning from UK among 11 new imported cases

There were 11 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, all imported and placed on stay-home notices on arrival here and tested.

Ten were found to be asymptomatic while a 31-year-old woman arriving from Italy on a student's pass experienced the onset of symptoms on Feb 9.

The other 10 imported cases comprised a Singaporean, a permanent resident, one work pass holder and seven work permit holders, the Health Ministry noted yesterday.

The Singaporean, a 63-year-old woman, was returning from Britain, the permanent resident had come from Bangladesh and the work pass holder from the United Arab Emirates.

The seven work permit holders came from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

There were three new cases in the community in the past week, down from seven in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week fell from six to one over the same period.

Yesterday's new cases brought Singapore's total to 59,832.

With three more cases discharged yesterday, 59,664 patients have fully recovered while 20 remain in hospital, including one in intensive care, and 104 are in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

