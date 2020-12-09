Singaporean teenage girl returning from UK among 12 new imported cases

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,285.

All 12 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The new cases comprised one Singaporean, two permanent residents, eight work permit holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

The Singaporean, a 17-year-old girl returning from the United Kingdom, experienced the onset of symptoms on Monday and was confirmed positive yesterday.

The other two symptomatic cases included a 40-year-old man who is a permanent resident and a 30-year-old woman who is a work permit holder.

Both patients travelled here from Indonesia and experienced symptoms last Saturday and Monday respectively.

The remaining nine cases were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, the ministry said last night.

They include the other permanent resident, a 37-year-old woman who returned from India, and seven work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who travelled from Indonesia and Myanmar.

The last case - a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Qatar - was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

They were all tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories and none in the community yesterday.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week, who is linked to a previous case.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 58,161 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 23 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 57 patients are recuperating in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

12 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

8 Discharged yesterday

12 Imported cases

23 In hospital

58285 Total cases

58161 Total recovered