Singaporean undergrad charged over filming women in toilet

An undergraduate in a British university was charged in court yesterday for allegedly filming women in the toilet.

The 22-year-old Singaporean, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities, was charged with two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

On Dec 2, 2015, the man had allegedly placed a video recording device in the toilet of a hotel room in Orchard Hotel and filmed a woman while she was showering.

On Dec 23, 2016, he allegedly filmed a woman relieving herself in a toilet in an apartment in the eastern side of Singapore.

The man also applied to leave Singapore to return to Britain to continue his studies.

His lawyer, Mr Kalidass Murugaiyan, said his client, a first-year student, will begin his second-year term this month.

He has to return to Britain before the term starts as he is in the midst of moving to new premises.

He also said the man does not have any previous brushes with the law and is not a flight risk as he has his roots here.

He has also been fully cooperative with the authorities.

The man is now out $20,000 bail and has been allowed to return to Britain. He is expected back in court on Dec 11.