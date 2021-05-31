Singaporean woman, 95, dies of Covid-19, new cluster in Sengkang

A 95-year-old Singaporean died from Covid-19 complications yesterday.

She was confirmed as having the virus on May 17 when she was warded at Changi General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

She had not been vaccinated and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hypothyroidism, where the thyroid does not produce enough hormones.

Meanwhile, five of the 19 community cases yesterday were linked to a new cluster at NTUC Foodfare at 308 Anchorvale Road in Sengkang.

Investigations point to a likely ongoing transmission at the coffee shop.

The coffee shop was closed yesterday and will reopen on June 13, to break any potential chain of transmission and for deep cleaning, said MOH.

The ministry will offer free Covid-19 testing to those who had visited the coffee shop from May 13 to yesterday to "pre-emptively mitigate potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission".

They are advised to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their visit and encouraged to visit a regional screening centre or "Swab and Send Home" Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free test.

CO-WORKERS

There are now seven cases in the cluster.

Among them is a 21-year-old Vietnamese man who works as a kitchen assistant at the Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle stall at the coffee shop. He was among the five new cases linked to the cluster yesterday. He is a household contact of several other cases in the cluster.

His colleague, a 27-year-old Malaysian man, who is also a household contact of other cases in the cluster, also tested positive.

He developed a loss of taste on Friday but did not seek medical attention. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

25 New cases

33 Deaths

19 New cases in community

11 Discharged yesterday

6 Imported cases

222 In hospital

62028 Total cases

61419 Total recovered