Melbourne crash victim dies after 4 days in coma

The Singaporean woman who fell into a coma after a horrific car crash in Australia over the weekend has died.

Miss Gwyneth Lok, 20, died yesterday in Alfred Hospital, four days after the accident, the Victoria Police said in a news release.

The project executive with events company Chupa suffered critical head injuries and never regained consciousness.

The New Paper reported yesterday that she had been placed on life support.

Another woman, Miss Naimi Nasser, 21, a Singapore Management University student who suffered critical head and chest injuries, is in a stable condition.

Miss Lok and Miss Naimi were two of five Singaporeans involved in the accident.

The four women and one man were travelling in a car at about 8.15pm (5.15pm Singapore time) on Saturday in Windermere, outside Melbourne.

The driver was Miss Naimi's twin sister Nasuha Nasser, a psychology and media and communications student at the University of Melbourne.

Nasuha was driving on Madden Road but allegedly failed to stop at the intersection with Remembrance Drive, causing another car to hit their vehicle, which then crashed into a tree.

The other driver and his daughter, 10, were unhurt.

Nasuha and two passengers who were also her schoolmates were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with minor injuries.

She was charged on Sunday with dangerous driving causing serious injury and negligently causing serious injury.

Yesterday, the Victoria Police said these charges were now being reviewed.

Australian news outlet Nine News Melbourne previously reported that the police would upgrade the charges to culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death if Miss Lok died.

If convicted, Nasuha can be jailed up to five years for dangerous driving causing serious injury, and up to 10 years for negligently causing serious injury.

The maximum penalty for culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death is jail for 20 years.