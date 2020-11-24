Singaporeans can redeem $100 tourism vouchers from Dec 1

From Dec 1, Singaporeans aged 18 and above can redeem their $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers online.

There will also be 69 booking counters across the island for those who need help. Users should ensure they have a valid SingPass account before visiting these locations.

HOW TO REDEEM

Select your product

Browse the websites of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers authorised booking partners: Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook, in partnership with UOB Travel Planners. Eligible products are marked with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers icon. Add these items to the shopping cart.

Checkout

When you are ready to pay, you will have the option of using the vouchers, which come in denominations of $10, at the checkout page. You will then be redirected to the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers portal, which you can log in with your SingPass account.

SingPass

After logging in, select the number of vouchers you want to use.

Declare details of your family members below 18 years old to receive the $10 subsidies for up to six children or youth tickets.

Proceed to enter the generated voucher code at the checkout page, and pay the outstanding amount, if any.

Those who have questions can call a dedicated hotline at 1800-2828228. For more information, visit go.gov.sg/srvouchers.