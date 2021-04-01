Singaporeans cautious about travel bubble talk

Some travel agents have received inquiries in recent weeks from people who have been vaccinated, but the agencies are waiting for more information from their overseas counterparts and the Government.

Recent talk of travel bubbles with destinations such as Phuket, Bintan, Australia and Taiwan has caused ripples of excitement among a travelstarved local crowd.

But when it comes to actual bookings, would-be travellers are taking a more measured approach.

Travel agents The Straits Times spoke to said prospective customers are waiting for the green light from both Singapore and their would-be destination’s national tourism organisations before they proceed with bookings.

Details about the health and safety requirements, paperwork and the attractions available, all of which are pending, are also weighing on customers’ decisions.

MORE INFORMATION

Dynasty Travel’s director of public relations and communications Alicia Seah said the company has received “a handful” of inquiries in recent weeks from people who have been vaccinated.

However, the company is waiting for more information from their overseas counterparts on what attractions are available, so that it can tailor packages accordingly, she added.

In Phuket, for instance, Phuket Fantasea cultural theme park, a draw for travellers, remains closed. There is also no word yet on whether travellers returning from Phuket would need to be quarantined or serve a stay-home notice, which would dissuade many.

Although optimistic about the prospective travel bubble announcements, Chan Brothers Travel is also proceeding with caution.

“Any form of leisure travel resumption is likely to be planned and developed in a concerted and conservative manner at the beginning,” said senior marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong.

Dr Michael Chiam, a senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, recommended keeping abreast of news about the destination when planning a trip within a travel bubble, as the arrangement is dynamic and there could be restrictions imposed on certain parts of a country due to the pandemic.