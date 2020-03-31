Singaporeans clap to show appreciation to Covid-19 front-line workers

At 8pm last night, applause rang out across many parts of Singapore, from Pasir Ris to Jurong.

The ovation was part of Clap For #SGUnited, a campaign to get the public to show their appreciation for those on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Whether from their windows, doors or balconies, people clapped, cheered, sang Ole and even banged saucepans.

The call was started over the weekend by British expatriate Martin Verga, who works in finance and has lived in Singapore for 10 years.

He was inspired by #ClapforNHS, which saw millions of Britons applauding National Health Service staff last Thursday, and wanted to do the same for workers here.

"For the doctors, nurses, carers, emergency services, delivery workers, warehouse workers, cleaners, supermarket staff and everyone else keeping Singapore safe and stocked at this time," he wrote on Facebook.

"We will be forever grateful."

Mr Verga, 30, does not know exactly how many people responded to his call, though as of 8pm last night, 4,600 people had indicated they would join his event on Facebook and the comments section was filled with videos of people clapping.

"Novena was amazing," he said of the response in his own neighbourhood.

"So many claps, saucepans banging."

Real estate consultant Chan Yee Yin, 50, saw the event as a chance to educate her children about the strength of community spirit and asked three generations of her family to join in the clapping.

"It is a small thing we can do to show our appreciation," she said.