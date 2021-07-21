Singaporeans mourn RVHS student’s death with bouquets

Parents, alumni and residents living nearby placed over 60 bouquets outside the school, with some placed at a wall near the main gate. Others were accompanied with plush toys, and many with notes offering encouragement and support.

There was a palpable sense of grief the day after the alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy at River Valley High School (RVHS), with parents, alumni and residents living nearby placing more than 60 bouquets of flowers outside the school.

Most of the bouquets were found outside a side gate when The Straits Times arrived yesterday afternoon. Some were placed at a wall bearing the school name at the main gate.

Others were accompanied with plush toys, and many with notes offering encouragement and support. One was written by a "fellow RVian and family".

"While we are making sense of the senseless, we stand in solidarity in our grief," it said.

Several young people in RVHS attire were seen paying their respects and leaving bouquets. They declined to be interviewed. The school, which is in Boon Lay Avenue, was closed as it was a public holiday.

A human resources practitioner, who wished to be identified only as Mr Cheah, said schools should educate students to be mindful of their own mental health.

"We are very focused on the typical Singaporean path to success - to graduate and find a job," said the 27-year-old. "People aren't interested in mental health matters."