Singaporeans to pick Founders' Memorial design

Singaporeans are being offered a chance to help pick a design for the Founders' Memorial - and shape the skyline of the future.

Five designs have been shortlisted to honour the Republic's pioneer leaders. The designs will be unveiled to the public from next Monday, to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for one that appeals most to them.

The memorial is slated to open in 2027. In the meantime, a roving exhibition will get rolling at IMM in Jurong East and travel to various locations till Dec 29, to give Singaporeans a glimpse of the five designs, which have been shortlisted from an initial haul of 193 submissions.

International firms that entered the competition were required to partner local players and their inspiration came from diverse sources.

For example, Australian firm Cox Architects drew on the Singapore flag to come up with a design that features an abstract crescent moon, marked by five pathways representing the five stars, said project director Ronan Moss. The firm, which designed the Helix bridge, collaborated with local firm architects61 for the offering.

Another Australian firm, Johnson Pilton Walker, in collaboration with local firm RDC Architects, also has a circular design inspired by the flag's crescent moon, as a sign of looking into the future.

Meanwhile, Singapore- and Shanghai-based 8DGE has a circular design that rises above a landscaped podium.

"We designed for a journey that not only looks inwards - a contemplative space where we ponder on our beginnings - but also outwards, where we set our sights upon the future," said 8DGE founder Tan Ming Yin.

The firm has partnered RSP Architects, a local player behind Jewel Changi Airport.

Japanese firm Kengo Kuma & Associate and local firm K2LD Architects went for a linear design with a flowing green terrain leading to an amphitheatre.

The only solo firm on the shortlist is home-grown DP Architects, which designed People's Park Complex. It has proposed a cradle-like curved form inspired by the "hands of our founding fathers".

The memorial, which will be located on a 5ha site in Bay East Garden in the Marina Bay area, covers the period in Singapore after World War II to its first few decades of independence.

The winning design will be announced in the first quarter of next year.

Singaporeans can vote for their favourite design on www.foundersmemorial.sg from now till end-December.

