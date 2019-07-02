Singaporeans in trouble for smuggling gold, drugs in different cases

Vietnamese officials searching the belongings of the suspects.

A Singaporean couple were arrested at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo last Friday for attempting to smuggle about 5kg of gold jewellery.

Local media reported that the jewellery was worth about 26 million Sri Lankan rupees (S$200,000).

They were found on both the man's and woman's clothing.

The couple were on a Singapore Airlines flight, and were arrested by customs officers acting on a tip-off.

According to Sri Lankan news portal Adaderana.lk, the pair are employed at a money changer in Singapore.

The couple, aged 45 and 55, reportedly paid a penalty of 2.8 million rupees and were released on the same day.

Investigations by Sri Lanka Customs showed they had travelled to Sri Lanka on at least six previous occasions this year.

Local authorities are investigating.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old Singaporean man could face the death penalty after he was arrested last Saturday at the border of Vietnam and Cambodia for allegedly transporting 10kg of crystal meth, also known as Ice.

Members of Vietnam's border defence force detained Cher Wei Han and Vietnamese Duong Hung Tam, 36, in the southern province of Tay Ninh, reported the Vietnam News Agency.

They were reported to be travelling in a car when border guards stopped them.

DEATH PENALTY

A search of the vehicle led to the drugs being uncovered.

The drugs were estimated to be worth US$3,450 (S$4,670).

Under Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600g of heroin or more than 2.5kg of methamphetamine can face the death penalty.

Those who make or trade 100g of heroin or 300g of other illegal drugs can also be sentenced to death.