Singapore’s approach to managing Covid-19 is ‘correct’: Minister

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore is moving closer to the light at the end of the tunnel.

In managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore took neither a "zero-Covid-19" nor a "living with Covid-19" approach.

When the population was vulnerable, an eradication strategy was adopted, but the country has been opening up progressively since vaccination has given Singaporeans a protective shield.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this yesterday morning in his opening address at the virtual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Asia-Pacific Conference.

"Some may feel that this middle-of-the-road approach is unclear, and may even appear to be a 'flip-flop'. But it has helped us avert the massive deaths that many countries have suffered from," he said.

"It is the correct approach for Singapore and, day by day, we are moving closer to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Infection numbers have shot up in recent weeks and there have been more related deaths. The Health Ministry is mobilising more manpower, such as from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab operations, since the ministry is doing fewer of them. A total of 1,600 trained volunteers have stepped forward to help. Healthcare protocols have also been simplified, and the ministry is roping in private sector hospitals to help share the burden.

THREE CATEGORIES

These are the three categories under the new protocols: People who have symptoms and test positive for Covid-19; those who have no symptoms but test positive; and close contacts of a positive case.

This simpler set of rules for Covid-19 patients and their close contacts was rolled out from Oct 11, bringing an end to quarantine orders and leave of absence notices.

The aim is to make healthcare protocols easier to understand and reduce the burden on government resources, including phone operators and quarantine officers.

The new rules override some existing ones and allow people to resume daily life after a preset amount of time rather than wait for official test results.

They also mean that Singapore's Covid-19 strategy now relies heavily on antigen rapid tests, which typically produce results in 15 minutes and can be self-administered.

Results from PCR tests, processed in laboratories, take six to 12 hours for clinically urgent cases.

In his speech, Mr Ong also mentioned how digital technology has disrupted many industries and that healthcare will also be affected. But he noted that the healthcare sector is complex and unlikely to see disruption happening as quickly.

There are significant policy, regulatory and public confidence issues to be addressed before digital technology can be fully harnessed to transform and improve healthcare systems around the world, he said.