Singapore's cohesiveness key in next phase of Covid fight: Ministers

Singapore has made significant progress in the battle against Covid-19 by rallying and staying disciplined, and this cohesiveness will be key in the next phase of tackling the virus, two ministers said yesterday.

Speaking at a virtual event to mark Chinese New Year, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the challenges ahead remain daunting and Singapore cannot let its guard down.

The progress the country has made in the past months is in no small part due to the resilience and cohesion of its people, he said.

"Our forefathers displayed grit and hard work and responded to challenging situations with an enterprising spirit and a never-say-die attitude to leave us what we have. We should do so similarly for our future generations," he said.

In a separate video message to mark Total Defence Day today, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said cohesion and compliance ensured borders could reopen early to resume trade and commerce, which are key to Singapore's economy.

He highlighted how the nation came together to tackle the pandemic, from healthcare workers to economic agencies that kept supply chains intact and pre-ordered vaccines, to security forces that ensured law and order was maintained.

Businesses complied with restrictions imposed, community groups spun into action, and full-time national servicemen extended their service to fight the pandemic, he added.

"As we commemorate Total Defence, we ask ourselves, did Singapore pass the test against Covid-19? I say with gratitude, a resounding yes.

"We dealt with Covid-19 as one people, regardless of race, language or nationality in Singapore. The positive impact is evident, with one of the lowest mortality rates in the world, and where retrenchments did not balloon."

Singapore's economy is on the mend and mass vaccinations have begun.

"It will take some more time for full recovery to a new normal, but the beginning of this end is in sight," said Dr Ng.

Mr Chan said this year's Chinese New Year celebrations were different but no less significant. The Chinese New Year event organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations was held virtually for the first time.

Mr Chan disclosed that a foreign reporter had asked him about Singapore's "secret formula" in fighting Covid-19.

He responded by sharing the country's approach to testing, tracking and tracing, quarantine, social habits and personal hygiene.

He said the reporter was surprised the minister did not share anything startling.

Mr Chan said: "In the end, he observed correctly that what we did was nothing secret. But what was special was our ability to do the simple things consistently, in a disciplined and cohesive manner, that distinguished us from many others."