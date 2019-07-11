Singapore's digitisation push aims to leave no one behind

At the Ministry of Communications and Information annual workplan seminar held at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre yesterday, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran announced a series of initiatives targeted at ensuring Singapore's push for digitalisation will be inclusive.

Here are some of the initiatives Singaporeans can expect to see in the coming months.

More youth programmes

Ten thousand youth will benefit from the Singapore Cyber Youth Programme (SG Cyber Youth) over the next three years.

SG Cyber Youth is a national programme to guide young people in their cyber security journey, reaching out to students from the secondary to tertiary level and providing them with opportunities to explore cyber security as a career, as well as gain exposure to relevant technical knowledge and soft skills.

Students can look forward to participating in cyber security learning journeys.

Digital media and information literacy framework

This new common framework will guide digital literacy programme owners and public agencies to better plan and develop media literacy and information literacy programmes.

It establishes a set of common outcomes for programme owners and public agencies to work towards.

Digital clinics to reach the Merdeka Generation

To benefit 10,000 Merdeka Generation seniors, there is an initiative to set up an additional 100 Merdeka Generation digital clinics islandwide over a year, starting in September.

The clinics will focus on providing seniors with basic digital skills and knowledge to protect themselves from online risks. They will also receive assistance on their digital needs where required.

New Telecom Cybersecurity Specialist Team

This team will be working with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to conduct cyber security vulnerability assessments and exercises, as well as test new technologies and conduct cyber exercises.

To start, the team will focus on 5G - a new cellular network technology that will be rolled out in Singapore next year.

The specialist team will look to strengthen the resilience and cyber security of other aspects of Singapore's digital connectivity infrastructure in subsequent phases.