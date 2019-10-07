‘Singapore’s first smart CC’ opens in Radin Mas

The revamped CC boasts several smart initiatives, such as a dedicated Cyber Space and facial recognition door locks. TNP PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT

With its slew of digital initiatives, the newly upgraded Radin Mas Community Club (CC) offers a glimpse into the future of such facilities.

Reopened yesterday after close to three years of renovations, the CC now boasts several smart initiatives, such as a dedicated Cyber Space where residents can read e-newspapers or browse e-books using computer terminals.

Residents wishing to make bookings for courses or facilities can do so themselves at one of the 24-hour self-service kiosks.

Physical keys are no longer needed for staff or registered activity room trainers to enter many of the rooms, thanks to facial recognition door locks throughout the building.

Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Foreign Affairs, said at the official opening that as "Singapore's first smart CC", Radin Mas CC could act as a test bed for other community clubs in the Republic.

Noting that Radin Mas is a mature estate with about one-third of its residents aged 50 and above, Mr Tan, who is also the MP for Radin Mas, said: "Piloting these digital initiatives here is a good way to see how our elderly residents respond to them. We will then gather their feedback and give it to PA (People's Association), and see which are the more workable or feasible (initiatives), so that the next generation of CCs will be even smarter."

Other than the digital initiatives, Radin Mas CC is also the first in Singapore to be co-located with a voluntary welfare organisation, the Singapore Children's Society.

On another level, residents can also visit the NTUC Health Senior Day Centre.

Mr Tan said: "Even though we have fewer young people in this neighbourhood, we did not want this CC built just for the elderly. We want the young to come as well.

"And even though each of these organisations will attract its own audience, we also want them to co-organise activities together to provide opportunities for inter-generational interactions."

PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO

The six-storey CC also boasts facilities such as a performing arts studio and a culinary studio.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is deputy chairman of PA, also attended the opening.

He said in a Facebook post: "In a way, the upgrading of this CC is symbolic of how we build Singapore - we partner Singaporeans and the wider community every step of the way, and we take active steps to take care of those who need help the most."