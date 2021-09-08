Singapore's largest cluster closed; new one emerges at madrasah

Singapore's largest Covid-19 cluster in the community was declared closed yesterday.

The cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, which had a total of 1,155 cases, has had no cases linked to it since Aug 19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The cluster, which surfaced on July 16, resulted in the virus spreading to more than 30 wet markets, causing some to be shut temporarily.

However, a new cluster has emerged at Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, an Islamic religious school in Braddell Road, with eight cases in total. Six cases were added to the cluster yesterday.

The growing cluster linked to staff at eight bus interchanges now stands at 537, with 28 new cases.

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange has the most number of cases with 174, after 13 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Bugis Junction cluster saw seven new cases, bringing its total to 291.

Three new cases were also linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, which now has 54 cases.

MOH said there are currently 53 active clusters, each with infections ranging from three to 291.

Singapore reported 332 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 328 locally transmitted cases and four imported ones.

There were 185 unlinked locally transmitted cases, the highest number of unlinked cases so far.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 1,489 in the past week from 771 in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased to 677 from 184 over the same period.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

332 New cases

55 Deaths

143 Community, linked

643 In hospital

185 Community, unlinked

53 Open clusters

4 Imported

69,233 Total cases