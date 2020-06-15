Singapore’s major infrastructure projects will be completed: Chan

While timelines may shift, there should be no doubt that Singapore's major infrastructure projects will be completed, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

In a televised speech, Mr Chan stressed the pandemic has not changed the Government's commitment to infrastructure plans.

"Our long-term plans remain sound... We will pace the timelines for these projects according to demand. But do not doubt this: We will get them all done," he said.

He added that the Government still sees the projects as critical investment for future generations.

The connectivity projects, he said, will reinforce Singapore's position as a choice hub for business, finance, trade and data flows.

He listed key projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5, Tuas Mega Port and submarine cable hubs.

REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

He also cited regional developments like Punggol Digital District, Jurong Lake District, Sungei Kadut Eco-District, and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Several of these are high-profile projects which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had highlighted in past National Day Rally speeches.

And for Singapore to thrive as a hub, Mr Chan said efforts will be intensified to attract the best ideas and talent.

"We will make ourselves a more attractive safe harbour for talent, ideas and intellectual property, to grow more businesses and create better jobs... Talented people, including our own, can go anywhere," he said.

Acknowledging concerns about foreign competition, he stressed that closing up was not the answer. Instead, support will be provided to help Singaporeans compete, he said.

"We cannot escape competing with the world, and proving our mettle," he said.

"We will give our workers the training and support to excel, and we will ensure the competition is fair. This is the best way to improve the well-being of our people."