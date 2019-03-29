Singapore’s Unesco bid boasts incredible support for hawker culture

Over 110 hawker centres have indicated their support.

After seven months of intense preparation, Singapore officially submitted its nomination of hawker culture for Unesco's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage on Wednesday.

In a media briefing yesterday, representatives from the three organisations driving the Unesco nomination bid - the National Heritage Board (NHB), the National Environment Agency (NEA) and The Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore (FMAS) - shared updates on the nomination.

The nomination package comprises a 10-minute video providing an overview of hawker culture, a set of photos of the different aspects of hawker culture, the official nomination form, and documents of support received from the public.

The overwhelming community support, which is crucial for the bid's success, was highlighted.

More than 200 letters and 850,000 pledges of support have been received, while over 110 hawker centres have indicated their support. More than 3,500 photo contributions have also been shared online.

Even overseas Singaporeans have pitched in to declare their love for hawker culture, submitting letters that detail their yearning for hawker food.

Through this nomination, the organisations hope to encourage greater recognition for hawker culture and its sustainability and to celebrate the multicultural aspects of Singapore's identity.

PROUD

A joint statement from NHB, NEA and FMAS said: "A successful nomination will demonstrate to the world how proud we are of hawker culture in Singapore, encourage greater appreciation for our hawkers, and show our commitment as a nation to safeguard hawker culture for generations to come."

Given that the results of the bid will be announced only at the end of next year, they encouraged the public to continue showing their support.

Singaporeans can pledge their support at oursgheritage.sg, share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #OurHawkerCulture or develop projects that promote our hawker culture.

The organisations affirmed they would remain committed to maintaining and promoting Singapore's hawker culture.

This nomination comes after the inscription of the Singapore Botanic Gardens as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2015.

Should Singapore also be successful in securing the bid this time round, the local hawker culture will be listed among 429 other elements, including Indonesian batik, Malaysia's dondang sayang and Cambodia's Royal Ballet. While being inscribed on the list implies that the element is recognised as part of the diverse cultures of the world, it does not mean the element belongs to or originated from the country.

When asked about Singapore's chances of securing the bid, Mr Anthony Low, co-chair of Hawkers' Sub-committee of FMAS told The New Paper: "I have great confidence that this nomination will be successful. The chances are great."