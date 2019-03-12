SingHealth rolls out medicine delivery service for patients

Done seeing the doctor?

Skip the queue at the outpatient pharmacy and opt for your prescription medication to be delivered instead.

The service is available for patients from Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Patients at the Singapore National Eye Centre, the National Cancer Centre Singapore and the National Heart Centre Singapore, as well as SingHealth polyclinics, can also use the service. It will be free until June 30, after which it will cost $8 per delivery.

Similar delivery and collection services are available at polyclinics and hospitals such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National University Hospital under the other two public healthcare groups here.

Patients can sign up for the service at the outpatient pharmacy in the institution that issued their prescriptions.

Payment for the medications can be made online or at payment kiosks in the pharmacies.

The medication will be delivered within three working days, either to the patient's home or to various collection points.

These include Prescription in Locker Box (Pilbox), located at SingHealth polyclinics in Bedok, Marine Parade, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines.

SGH and KKH patients can also opt to have medications delivered to 18 bluPort self-collection lockers located mostly in FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso petrol stations and Cheers convenience stores.