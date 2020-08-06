Singing and drama classes can resume immediately

Instructors may don face shields instead of masks, but only if they stay stationary while talking and keep a safe distance.

Singing and voice training classes can start this week, weeks after they were excluded from the list of activities allowed to resume on June 19 in phase two of Singapore's reopening.

Classes in speech and drama, and for wind and brass instruments will once again buzz with life too.

In an advisory updated on its website last week, the National Arts Council, which champions the arts, said singing, voice training, speech and drama, and wind and brass instrument classes can resume from Monday.

However, strict safety measures will have to be put in place to minimise the risk of virus transmission in classes.

Organisers of voice training, speech and drama, and wind and brass instrument classes will have to ensure these have five or fewer participants, while singing classes can have only one.

No more than one group is allowed in each room and all participants should be 2m away from one another at all times.

The council said participants should avoid sharing equipment such as props, microphones and music scores as much as possible.

"All surfaces are to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between classes and workshops. Venues should be as well ventilated as possible," it added.

Under the new requirements, masks must be worn unless the activity requires participants to remove them.

Where possible, face shields should be worn, even when participants are unmasked.

Instructors may wear face shields instead of masks, but only if they remain stationary while speaking to the group in a classroom setting and keep a safe distance.

The Straits Times understands that the People's Association (PA) has yet to restart its singing classes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, PA said its community clubs are progressively resuming their programmes and courses.