SingPost honours front-line workers with new stamps

A set of 10 stamps, featuring 10 groups of Covid-19 front-line workers, will be available for purchase today.

A set of stamps featuring Covid-19 front-line workers will be available for purchase today.

In celebration of Singapore's 56th year of independence, Singapore Post (SingPost) launched a set of 10 stamps that pays tribute to the diverse groups of front-line workers who have served the nation in the past year despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

Apart from healthcare workers, the collection also portrayed other front-line occupations such as hawkers, cleaners, and teachers, who worked hard to keep the community safe and Singapore's economy going.

The 10 stamps feature, in sketch form, a doctor, nurse, swabber, teacher, bus captain, postman, food deliveryman, cleaner, hawker and supermarket employee.

The stamp set will also include a miniature sheet with a montage of these front-line workers.

Presentation packs, priced at $11.55 will include more groups of front-line workers, such as immigration officers, construction workers and hospitality staff, on its cover.

The stamps, valued between 30 cents and $1.40 each, will be available at all post offices, philatelic stores and online.

SingPost said: "Singapore's essential workforce has and continues to persevere in fighting an unseen enemy while facing their own anxieties, yet holding their posts with responsibility and diligence through the tough times.

"Overcoming fear, fatigue, and discomfort, these everyday heroes go about their work with dignity, bringing hope and strength for fellow Singaporeans."